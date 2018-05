Trumbull’s Jay Chiappetta tossed a three-hit shutout at Westhill and the Eagles defeated the Vikings, 5-0, on Tuesday.

Trumbull improved to 7-6 and 4-5 in the FCIAC.

The Eagles’ Kevin Bruggeman doubled and scored two runs.

Leo Socci doubled for Westhill.

Westhill 000 000 0 0 3 4

Trumbull 300 110 X 5 4 0

W- Charles Olsen (L) and Alex Cordone

T- Jay Chiappetta (W) and Kevin Bruggeman