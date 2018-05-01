Trumbull Times

Girls tennis: Wilton Warriors defeat Trumbull Eagles

By Trumbull Times on May 1, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Wilton High defeated Trumbull, 7-0, in FCIAC girls tennis on Tuesday.

Wilton improved to 7-3. Trumbull, 3-7, saw its three-match win streak snapped.

Singles
Izzy Koziol (W) def. Unique Akinloye 6-0, 6-1
Emma Caldwell (W) def. Symphony Akinloye 7-5, 6-2
Cara Wilmartin (W) def. Evani Dalal 6-0, 6-1
Jelena Sypher (W) def. Leilani Brown 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Amber Li/Arden Lee (W) def. Amelia Grasso/Libby Liggins 6-0, 6-1
Gerri Fox/Grace Cahill (W) def. Isabella Basic/Allyson Szabo 6-0, 6-3
MacKenzie McCormick/Kate Seelert (W) def. Ritika Birje/Vishy Kandala 6-2, 7-5

