Change For Change fund-raiser to Sandy Hook Promise

By Julie Miller on May 5, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden, co-founders of Sandy Hook Promise, received a donation from Trumbull High School seniors Allison Hazen, second from right, and Neha Rahalkar, right.

The students visited the Sandy Hook Promise headquarters to present the donation on behalf of their high school student body after students participated in a competitive fundraiser between each grade. After a walkout and an assembly were held on March 14, to mark the one month anniversary of the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the fundraiser (named Change For Change) created by Hazen and Rahalkar was launched.

In a one week period, the student body raised a total of $1,000, all of which was donated to Sandy Hook Promise.

