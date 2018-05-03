Artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall Gallery — Reception May 11

The photos of Christina Cusano will be on display at the Trumbull Town Hall Gallery from now until Friday, May 25.

Cristina Cusano is a resident of Monroe who has always enjoyed photography. During college, she took photography classes and recently worked for a local photography company which specializes in sports photography. One of her enjoyments is taking photographs of families, friends, and events.

The photographs that are on display are all taken throughout New England.

A reception for the artist will take place at Town Hall on Monday May 11, at 6 p.m.; the public is invited.

To display at the gallerym contact the Trumbull Arts Commission at [email protected].