Trumbull Times

Artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall Gallery — Reception May 11

By Julie Miller on May 3, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The photos of Christina Cusano will be on display at the Trumbull Town Hall Gallery from now until Friday, May 25.

Cristina Cusano is a resident of Monroe who has always enjoyed photography.  During college, she took photography classes and recently worked for a local photography company which specializes in sports photography.  One of her enjoyments is taking photographs of families, friends, and events.

The photographs that are on display are all taken throughout New England.

A reception for the artist will take place at Town Hall on Monday May 11, at 6 p.m.; the public is invited.

To display at the gallerym contact the Trumbull Arts Commission at [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 1-7, 2017
  2. June is Dog License Renewal Month at Town Clerk’s office
  3. Artists sought to display their works
  4. Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt on Town Hall Green, donations welcome

Tags: ,

Previous Post Wrabel returns to Pride Next Post Celebrating Pride: Bethel salutes LGBTQ+ community with parade
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress