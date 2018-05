The St. Joseph girls golf team dropped a 225-290 decision to Wilton High at Tashua Knolls Golf Club on Monday.

For the Cadets (0-4), Angel Liu led the way with a 62, followed by Lauren Plezko (73), Elizabeth LaFrance (81) and Alyssa Mauer (74).

The Warriors (1-4) were led by medalist winner Maya Fazio’s score of 50 and fellow captain Sophia Kammerman’s 54. Karli Williams (57) and GiGi Hill (64) rounded out the Wilton scoring.