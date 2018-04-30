Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull slugs way to win over Greenwich

By Trumbull Times on April 30, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High baseball team flexed its batting muscles with an 11-1 FCIAC road win over Greenwich High on Monday.

The Eagles improved to 6-6, 3-5 in the FCIAC.

Justin Nyarady pitched into the sixth to earn the victory.

Chris Brown went 4 for 5.

Kevin Bruggeman had three hits, including two doubles and drove in three runs.

Matt Circelli had two hits for Greenwich (5-5, 7-7 FCIAC).

Trumbull    101 430 2  11 13 2

Greenwich 100 000 0   1 3 2

T- Justin Nyarady  (W , 1-1), Ryan Gomes (6), Brandon Bottino (7) and Kevin Bruggeman

G- Colalucci (L), Karson (4), Zeeve (5), Thibeault (5), Satake (7) and Cristin Perez

