Baseball: Trumbull slugs way to win over Greenwich

The Trumbull High baseball team flexed its batting muscles with an 11-1 FCIAC road win over Greenwich High on Monday.

The Eagles improved to 6-6, 3-5 in the FCIAC.

Justin Nyarady pitched into the sixth to earn the victory.

Chris Brown went 4 for 5.

Kevin Bruggeman had three hits, including two doubles and drove in three runs.

Matt Circelli had two hits for Greenwich (5-5, 7-7 FCIAC).

Trumbull 101 430 2 11 13 2

Greenwich 100 000 0 1 3 2

T- Justin Nyarady (W , 1-1), Ryan Gomes (6), Brandon Bottino (7) and Kevin Bruggeman

G- Colalucci (L), Karson (4), Zeeve (5), Thibeault (5), Satake (7) and Cristin Perez