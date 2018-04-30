Boys golf: Trumbull Eagles top Trinity Catholic

Trumbull High’s boys golf team defeated Trinity Catholic, 167-228, on Monday.
Leading the Eagles were Peter Brunone 40, Ryan Levy 42, Joey Polzello 42, Colin Foley 43 and Alex Chopskie 45.
