Trumbull Times

Boys golf: Trumbull Eagles top Trinity Catholic

By Trumbull Times on April 30, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High’s boys golf team defeated Trinity Catholic, 167-228, on Monday.

Leading the Eagles were Peter Brunone 40, Ryan Levy 42, Joey Polzello 42, Colin Foley 43 and Alex Chopskie 45.

