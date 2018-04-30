Trumbull Times

Baseball: St. Joseph tops Harding Presidents

By Trumbull Times on April 30, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

St. Joseph defeated Harding High, 14-0 in a five-inning game on Monday.

Stephen Paolini had four hits, two RBIs with four runs scored for the Cadets (9-3).

Charlie Pagliarini had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Ben Talbot added two hits and two RBIs.

Jake DeLeo had a two-run double.

Howard Stultz and Stuart Lopez had hits for Harding (2-9).

Harding 0 0 0 0 0—0   2 3

St Joseph 2 0 (11) 1 X—14   12 0

Battery:  (SJ) Antonio Ferraro (Win, 2-0), Thomas Agonito(5) and Aaron Kirby; (Harding) Maisonet (L), Allen(3) and Stultz

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: St. Joseph tops Jonathan Law in opener
  2. Baseball: Bethel defeats St. Joseph in 15-12 slugfest
  3. Baseball: Unbeaten St. Joseph tops Trinity Catholic
  4. Baseball: St. Joseph defeats Norwalk High

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Softball: St. Joseph loses in eight innings to Sheehan
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress