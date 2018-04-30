Baseball: St. Joseph tops Harding Presidents

St. Joseph defeated Harding High, 14-0 in a five-inning game on Monday.

Stephen Paolini had four hits, two RBIs with four runs scored for the Cadets (9-3).

Charlie Pagliarini had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Ben Talbot added two hits and two RBIs.

Jake DeLeo had a two-run double.

Howard Stultz and Stuart Lopez had hits for Harding (2-9).

Harding 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 3

St Joseph 2 0 (11) 1 X—14 12 0

Battery: (SJ) Antonio Ferraro (Win, 2-0), Thomas Agonito(5) and Aaron Kirby; (Harding) Maisonet (L), Allen(3) and Stultz