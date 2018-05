The St. Joseph softball team lost 2-1 in eight innings to Sheehan High in Wallingford on Monday.

The Cadets are 10-2 and 8-0 in the FCIAC. Sheehan out of the SCC is 7-5.

St. Joseph’s Kayla Giacobbe had an RBI single.

Meg Murphy had the game-winning single for the Titans.

St Joseph 000 100 00 1 4 2

Sheehan 000 000 11 2 7 0

SJ: Cat Connell, Payton Doiron (7-L) and Charlee Horton

Sheehan: Erin Dighello and Carolyn Biel