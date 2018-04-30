Boys volleyball: Trumbull sweeps Fairfield Ludlowe

Trumbull High defeated Fairfield Ludlowe in boys volleyball, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-14 on Monday.
Leading the 8-3 Eagles were Andrew Cutter (7 kills, 3 blocks), Andrew Menjivar (36 assists), Matt Yellen (9 kills, 10 digs) and Will DeFusco (8 kills).
