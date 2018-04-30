Obituary: Charles H. Hofacker Jr., 93, formerly of Trumbull

Charles H. Hofacker Jr. age 93, of Hendersonville, NC, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the Carolina Village Medical Center.

He was born June 16, 1924 in New Haven, Connecticut, a son of the late Charles Henry Hofacker and Rose Heyl Hofacker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Gesler Hofacker who died on May 10, 2010.

He proudly served in the United States Naval Reserve during World War II from July 1942 until July 1946 attaining the rank of Lieutenant, Jr. Grade. He received his BS from what was the New Haven State Teacher College, now Southern Connecticut State University and earned a MA from Columbia University in NYC.

Prior to moving to Hendersonville in 1982, he was a resident of Trumbull, CT, where he was a teacher and principal for 32 years. He was part of the committee that consolidated the three private libraries in Trumbull, and erected a new central library. He served as the first chairman of the new town Board of Public Libraries.

He spent his retirement years in volunteer work in Hendersonville, with special interests in the Interfaith Assistance Ministry, and his church. He, and others, received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for serving with TREND as a volunteer with its DWI program at the Henderson County Courthouse. He has also served with the county probation department, Visitors Center, Pisgah Legal Service, and as a volunteer with Hendersonville High School English Department. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church (UCC) of Hendersonville.

He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Hofacker and Linda Vaughn of Tallahassee, FL, William and Susan Hofacker of Richmond, VA, and Kurt and Laura Hofacker of South Berwick, ME; one daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Roger Keilig of Hopkinton, NH; seven grandchildren, Bryan and Kevin of VA, William and John of ME, and Pamela, Robert and Susanna of NH.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.