Trumbull Times

Mikey needs a home

By HAN Network on April 30, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Mikey is a gorgeous, medium haired, all black, male neutered cat, with golden eyes, about 2-years young.

He is active, playful, healthy, friendly, and likes mice toys. He loves attention and really likes cats and playing with them or just sharing their company. He needs a home with at least one other cat that likes cats.

Mikey needs a reliable foster home (with a cat) until placed; everything is provided.

To learn more about the Foster Care Program, for more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

Mikey

Mikey

Related posts:

  1. Mikey needs a home
  2. Mikey needs a home
  3. Serena needs a home
  4. Serena needs a home

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Operation Fuel’s Add-a-Dollar program ends May 1
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress