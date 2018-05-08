Grades K-12 private school art show

The annual Trumbull K-12 private school art show takes place at Westfield Trumbull, 5065 Main St., from Thursday, May 10-Wednesday, May 23, in the lower JC Penny Court.

The show features more than 400 student artists from the Trumbull private schools: St. Catherine, St. Joseph and Christian Heritage. The artwork can be viewed during mall hours.

Sponsored by The Trumbull Arts Commission, private school art teachers and principals, Westfield Trumbull and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The show will open with a brief ceremony at 7 p.m., on Thursday, May 10, at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.