Frenchtown Elementary School celebrates Danny Appreciation Day

Frenchtown Elementary School staff and students dressed to impress with shirts, ties, fedoras, and dresses to show support for Danny on Danny Appreciation Day.

What is Danny Appreciation Day and who is Danny? Danny is a little boy who lives in Massachusetts. When he was born, his parents were told he would be severely handicapped both physically and mentally due to a serious brain hemorrhage. Danny speaks with difficulty due to childhood apraxia of speech (CAS) and he wears a suit and tie every day by his own choosing.

Danny, the official water coach for the Bridgewater Badgers Div. 5 Peewees, dresses to impress on the sidelines with his suit and fedora. And he’s forged an unbreakable bond with the boys on the team, his parents said. So, when the quarterback heard Danny was getting picked on because of the way he speaks, he took it upon himself to do something about it.

The 11-year-old decided to wear a suit to school just like Danny, in a show of support for his young friend. He told his fellow Badgers about “Danny Appreciation Day,” and they all thought it was a great idea. More than 40 students crowded around the little boy cheering “Danny, Danny.”

“This is the best day ever,” Danny said, beaming.

At Frenchtown, our Kindness Club heard about Danny and decided they wanted to celebrate our differences. So, on Friday, April 27, all staff and students dressed to impress with shirts, ties, fedoras, and dresses to show support for Danny, as well as show that we respect each other. Everyone gathered on the playground to sing Nothing More, by the Alternate Routes as a song that stands for kindness and the importance of treating each other with respect. Cheers echoed that morning as everyone gathered to celebrate kindness. As the song states, “We are how we treat each other and nothing more!”