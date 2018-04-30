Garden club plant sale Saturday, taking orders for rain barrels

The Long Hill Garden Club annual plant sale will take place on Saturday, May 5, at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

For sale will be hundreds of locally grown perennials and Heirloom tomato plants, small shrubs and trees, ground covers, grasses, succulents and cacti, and Mother’s Day baskets. Each plant will be tagged for identification and sorted by light requirements. Experts in gardening and landscaping will be available to answer questions. Many members of the club are Master Gardeners.

Orders will be taken for 60 gallon rain barrels with a brass spigot and made completely from recycled materials from Aquarion. There will be a drawing for a rain barrel and a succulent garden, done by Meg Barnes.

Demonstrations will be held throughout the morning. The first is Pollinator Display and Information, from 8-10 a.m. Holly Kocet, an active member of Protect Our Pollinators, will talk about who pollinators are, what they need and how we can help them.

At 10:15 a.m., Linda Rumsey-Dolega, a Master Gardener intern, will discuss her Lasagna Garden Display. She will review the basics of creating compost and calculating amounts for your garden as well as the importance of soil testing.

At 11:15 a.m., Meg Barnes, Master Gardener and Advanced Master Gardener will hold a Succulent Garden Demonstration. She will identify plants and give background information, growing conditions and uses.

Informative displays will explain the Long Hill Garden Club’s Certified Monarch Butterfly Garden Project and Invasive Plants in Connecticut.

Proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the club’s philanthropic efforts.

Each year, the Long Hill Garden Club gives a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior, and donates books to the Trumbull Library and elementary schools. The club provides passes to the Discovery Museum and the Beardsley Zoological Gardens, which are available for check-out at the Trumbull Library.

In addition, there is an ongoing commitment to town projects. Members work with pre-school, elementary, middle school and high school students. They also do a Garden Therapy Program with residents of Stern Village and members of the ELITE program, Trumbull Public School’s “Educating Learners in Transitional Environments”.

Plant Sale chairperson is Linda Rumsey-Dolega.