The Trumbull Food Pantry staff will be walking to fight against hunger at the 44th annual Greater Bridgeport Crop Hunger Walk on Sunday, May 6, rain or shine, at 1:30 p.m. It will be held at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

Join our team as a walker or a sponsor by contacting Jennifer at [email protected], Monica [email protected] or by calling 203-452-5133.