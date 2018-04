The Trumbull Youth Lacrosse 8th grade boys team improved to 4-0 this past weekend with a 10-1 win over North Haven and a 10-2 win over New Fairfield.

Players include midfielders David Buckley, Marty McGrath, Owen Solano, Matt Chamberlain, Tommy Pitagora, Tyler Hobbs, Billy Colbert and Tiernan Curley; attackmen Pat Spychalla, Andrew Sjoblom, Mike Castiello, RJ Sanderson and Charlie Duffy; defensemen David Buckley, Jack Mullen, Jake Peterson and Jake Moffat; and goalie Jason Rubinstein.