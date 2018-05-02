St. Joseph High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Lavanya Sambaraju and James Bove are this year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian respectively.

St. Joseph High School has announced that Lavanya Sambaraju and James Bove are this year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian respectively.

“It feels so great to be Valedictorian,” said Lavanya Sambarju, who has attained the highest academic record among her class and will deliver the Valedictorian’s Farewell Address at the close of Commencement on Saturday, June 2.

Lavanya came to St. Joseph High School from St. Joseph School in Shelton. She is secretary of the National Honor Society, president of the Spanish Honor Society, as well as a member of the AV Club, Women’s Studies Club, Writing Center, Yearbook, and Student-Alumni Committee.

In the fall, Lavanya plans to attend UCONN as part of the Special Program in Medicine, a competitive 8-year program for aspiring physicians.

“Lavanya is one of our best and brightest,” remarked Principal Dr. James Keane, “the future of medicine is in great hands.”

“This feels really good,” said James Bove, Salutatorian. “I actually transferred into St. Joes from being homeschooled in Trumbull, so it’s especially nice to have this accomplishment.”

James has earned the second highest academic average in his class and is a member of various Honor Societies. James also founded the Astronomy Club, is captain of the Debate Team, a member of the Jeopardy Club, and is involved in this year’s spring musical.

James has currently committed to UCONN and plans on double-majoring in Physics and Philosophy.

“I think it’s remarkable that James made the transition from homeschool to a large institution and just fit right in to the more Structured curriculum,” remarked Dr. William Fitzgerald, head of school. “And we learned a lot from him as well about education outside of the classroom. James has made a significant contribution to St. Joes and we are very proud and confident that he’s ready to make a difference.”