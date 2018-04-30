Former Senate leader, GOP governor candidate backs Herbst

Former Republican Senate leader and 2014 GOP gubernatorial candidate John McKinney is backing Tim Herbst’s bid for governor. McKinney made his endorsement in a letter to Fairfield Republican Town Committee members Sunday. He said Herbst represented the Republican Party’s best chance win in November.

“We all know that our state is in trouble,” McKinney wrote. “If we are going to save Connecticut, reverse the damage done by Dan Malloy and the Democrats in Hartford and restore prosperity, then we must nominate a Republican candidate for governor who can win in November and who will fight fearlessly for hardworking taxpayers once in office. I believe that candidate is Tim Herbst.” Herbst said McKinney has dedicated much of his life to helping Republicans get elected.

“John truly cares about restoring prosperity to our state and I am incredibly honored and humbled to have his support and endorsement,” Herbst said.

McKinney, who served 15 years in the State Senate before giving up his seat to run for governor, was defeated by Tom Foley in the 2014 GOP primary. Foley, who lost to Gov. Dannel Malloy by less than 6,000 votes in 2010, also lost the 2014 rematch by a 50.9% to 49.1% margin.