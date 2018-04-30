Youth soccer: United Scorpions defeat Fairfield

This past Friday night on the lighted field at Indian Ledge Park, the stage was set for a battle between two top five teams in the U12 Boys GotSoccer.com rankings — the Trumbull United Premier Scorpions (#5) and Fairfield United Premier Black (#2).

Both teams play in the Connecticut Club Soccer League (CCSL) U12 Boys Division I, which includes the top Premier-level soccer clubs from around the state of Connecticut. The intensity and level of play matched the expectations with the Trumbull boys coming out on top with a 4-1 victory.

Fairfield grabbed the lead less than five minutes in, converting on a well-executed crossing pass in front of Trumbull’s net.

Coach Mark Moura made a few tactical changes in the team’s formation and the play started to move more into Fairfield’s half of the field. This resulted in a tying goal at the 25th minute by Trumbull forward Dylan Moreira, who received a pass, turned and put a low hard lefty shot into the net.

The second half was owned entirely by Trumbull.

The Scorpions controlled play at midfield and through the air. Trumbull midfielders and defenders Jack DiGiovanni, Owen Bull and Hayden Brill won ball after ball, allowing the Trumbull forwards to continue to attack the Fairfield side of the field.

Midfielder Kyle Kegans scored two goals within five minutes.

The Scorpions took the lead in the 37th minute off a corner kick, as Kegan converted a cross from Logan Blazer with a perfectly placed header into the top corner of the net.

Kegan scored five minutes later on a rising blast from outside the penalty box into that same top corner, allowing Trumbull to take a more comfortable 3-1 lead.

Fairfield tried to get back into the game, but were consistently thwarted by strong defensive play from backs Claudio Pizzicarola and Nate Beldoro and a number of strong and confident saves by goalkeeper Sean Newmark.

Trumbull put the icing on the cake at the 53rd minute when forward Christian Moura delivered on a breakaway pass to seal the game at a 4-1 final.

Trumbull now stands at seven points, tied for second in the league after three games (2 wins and 1 draw) and continues play next Sunday in Hamden against the Ginga FC Gold Premier team.