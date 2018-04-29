Trumbull Times

Baseball: St. Joseph hits long ball in win over Stamford

St. Joseph defeated host Stamford High, 13-6, in an FCIAC baseball game on Sunday.

The Cadets’ Stephen Paolini had three hits, including a home run. He drove in five runs and scored three times.

Charlie Pagliarini added a three-run home run.

Al Paolozzi, Aaron Kirby, Owen Horne and Jim Evans each had two hits.

Stamford’s Nick Otis hit a solo home run and had two RBIs.

St Joseph 2 1 3 2 0 0 5—13   14 2

Stamford 2 3 0 0 0 1 0—6   8 2

Battery:  (SJ) Hadyn Gourley, Trent Price (2, Win 3-1), Al Paolozzi (5, Save 1) and Aaron Kirby; Joe Price (Loss), Ross Green (3), Mick Dudek (7) and Nico Kydes

