Girls track: Cadet triple jumpers first at O’Grady Relays

St. Joseph’s Olivia Johnson, Kayla Clark and Nia Christie placed first in the triple jump relay on Saturday at the O’Grady Relays.

Clark was second and Christie fourth in the high jump.

Emily Defor took eighth in the 300 hurdles.

