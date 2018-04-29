Trumbull Times

Girls tennis: Danbury trims St. Joseph in tight match

By Trumbull Times on April 29, 2018

When St. Joseph paid a visit to Danbury High on Saturday, two of the three doubles matches went to three sets, as the Hatters won a 4-3 decision.

Gabby Gatto (6-1, 6-1), Claire Seperack (6-3, 6-2) and Jayne Hickey (6-1, 6-3) won at singles for coach Carmen Pagliarella’s Cadets, while Chloe Mattison lost a 6-2, 6-3 decision.

In doubles, Danbury’s Jamie Gundeck-Rashmi Pai defeated Gina Giannotta-Audrey Patrick 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; ; Taylor Potpan-Ashley Amigon topped Debora Yohou-Skylar Shandrowski 6-3, 3-6, 7-6; and Grace Samkhoch-Megna Patel won out 6-2, 6-3 over Isabella Watson-Alice Maldon.

