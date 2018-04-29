Baseball: Trumbull’s 1998 team celebrates state title

Trumbull High’s 1998 state championship winning baseball team was honored on Saturday, prior to the Eagles game with Bunnell High.

The crowd on hand gave an ovation as members from that squad entered the field.

Pictured are Ryan Komm, Tim Tvardzik, Sean Dolyak, Mike Sciortino, Jamie D’Antona, who had his uniform No. 16 retired, Mike Buswell, Donny Annicelle, current head coach Phil Pacelli, Buddy Bray, and Abe Breslow, representing Craig Breslow. Greg Metzger’s mom Peggy and Breslow’s mom Ann were also on hand.

— David G. Whitham photo