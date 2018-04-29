Trumbull Times

Bowling: Team 3 clinches Friday League title

By Trumbull Times on April 29, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on April 27 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) clinch first place with one week of bowling remaining.

George Chiodo bowled the high scratch single game of 236 and Paul Schuerlein bowled the high single game with handicap of 272.

Clint Vogel had the high three-game series of 655 and the three-game high series with handicap of 772.  

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 207.04.

George Chiodo is at 203.10, Carl Bluestein is at 199.11 and Angelo Cordone is at 198.39.

