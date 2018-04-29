Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on April 24 at the Nutmeg Lanes saw Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) increase its first place to 14 points over Team 16 (Joe Eramo, Sam Caiola, Terry Guth, Carl Bluestein).

Carl Bluestein bowled a high scratch single game of 245 and the single game with handicap of 269.

Jay Tyler bowled the high three-game series of 658 and the three-games series with handicap of 739.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 203.85.

Guy Favreau is at 200.75 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.46.

Hugh Norton held first place for the high individual match point leader with 122 points.