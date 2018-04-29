Girls tennis: Trumbull tops Brien McMahon

The Trumbull High girls tennis team defeated Brien McMahon, 5-2, on Saturday.

Coach Vic Sesto’s Eagles swept doubles play to defeat their FCIAC rivals in a highly competitive match.

Unique Akinloye won at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-4.

Tes DeJaeger from McMahon then battled Symphony Akinloye for three sets before winning a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 decision at second singles.

Leilana Brown from Trumbull posted a 6-2, 6-0 win at third singles.

At No. 4 singles, the Senators’ Schulyer Luthy won 6-3, 6-4.

Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld won No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles Libby Liggins and Isabella Basic defeated Daija Brunson and April Gall by scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ritika Birje and Helen Pruchniak took No. 3 doubles, 6-0, 7-5.