Baseball; Trumbull’s Jamie D’Antona’s No. 16 retired

Trumbull High alum Jamie D’Antona had his No. 16 uniform retired on Saturday.
D’Antona and a number of his teammates from the Eagles’ 1998 state championship team were honored before the game with Bunnell High.
