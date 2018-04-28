Trumbull Times

Baseball; Trumbull’s Jamie D’Antona’s No. 16 retired

By Trumbull Times on April 28, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Tim Tvardzik, a pitcher on the 1998 team, Trumbull head coach Phil Pacelli, Jamie D’Antona, who went on to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Buddy Bray, an assistant coach on Trumbull’s last state title-winning baseball team, stand with the framed jersey presented to D’Antona. — David G. Whitham photo

Trumbull High alum Jamie D’Antona had his No. 16 uniform retired on Saturday.

D’Antona and a number of his teammates from the Eagles’ 1998 state championship team were honored before the game with Bunnell High.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Trumbull to honor 1998 state championship team
  2. Baseball: 1998 title team to be honored Friday
  3. Baseball: Simon Whiteman slugs three homers for Yale
  4. Baseball: Trumbull Eagles win behind big inning

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Bunnell Bulldogs
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress