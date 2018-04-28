Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Bunnell Bulldogs

By Bill Bloxsom on April 28, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Evan Warner makes a toss to first base in the sixth inning. — David G. Whitham photo

The Trumbull High baseball team made the most of its opportunities when coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles won a 5-3 decision over Bunnell High on Saturday.

“We took advantage of some mistakes,” Pacelli said after Trumbull improved to 5-6. “When you put the ball in play good things happen.”

The Eagles scored a pair of unearned runs in each the first and third innings to defeat the visiting Bulldogs (3-6).

Bunnell threatened to score in its first three at bats, only to be turned back by the pitching of Ryan Vawter (2-0) and by Ben Micinilio’s defense at third base.

“Ben is a junior and a hard-nosed kid,” Pacelli said. “He is a solid player who makes plays.”

With runners on first and second, Micinilio charged Tyler Cartagena’s bouncer to the left side to end the second.

He made another fine play, this time on Anthony Broadhurst in the third, and helped relief pitcher Evan Warner leave the bases loaded with an unassisted put out to end the fifth.

In the sixth, after a two-out double, Micinilio crossed over to make the pickup and strong throw to first.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in that fifth frame, but Trumbull pulled a run back in its at bat on Chris Briganti’s RBI single.

Chris Brown had a single, a double, and scored two runs.

Micinilio (RBI), Brian Hance and Tim Lojko had the other hits.

Bunnell’s Jack Barnhart-Sullivan had two hits.

Bunnell   000 030 0     3 6 2

Trumbull 202 010 X     5 5 1

B- Tyler Cartagena (L), Max Hinafius (6) and Justin Herrera

T- Ryan Vawter (W, 2-0), Brandon Bottino (5), Evan Warner (5), Ben Fero (7,S) and Kevin Bruggeman

