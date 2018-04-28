Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull to honor 1998 team today

By Trumbull Times on April 28, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 state championship prior to its game with Westhill this afternoon at 1.

There will be a ceremony on the field with former players and coaches.

Trumbull will also retire the jersey of Jamie D’Antona, who was a member of the 1998 team.

D’Antona went on to play at Wake Forest and in the major leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Admission to the game will be $5 with all proceeds being donated to Craig Breslow’s Strike Three Foundation which fights pediatric cancer.

Breslow, who has pitched for seven Major League teams, was the winning pitcher in the 1998 state championship game.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph, 10-1
  2. Baseball: Trumbull defeats Bridgeport Central
  3. Baseball: Trumbull’s Dan Keckler one hits Wilton Legion
  4. Baseball: Trumbull tops Stamford High, 9-5

Tags: ,

Previous Post Boys volleyball: Eagles defeat Warde, 3-0 Next Post Food: Noodles and nuts
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress