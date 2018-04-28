Boys volleyball: Eagles defeat Warde, 3-0

Trumbull won a 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-16) decision over Fairfield Warde on Friday.
Matt Yellen had 12 kills and eight digs for the Eagles (7-3).
Andrew Menjivar had 26 assists.
