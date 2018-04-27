Kennedy Center adds former state home

The Kennedy Center, in early April, acquired a group home in Hamden from the State of Connecticut as part of a cost-savings plan. This group home represents one of 10 conversion homes the Department of Developmental Services is transitioning to private nonprofit providers. This particular group home was originally built when individuals were moving out of the DDS Regional Centers.

The Kennedy Center now operates 17 group homes throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties.

“Prior to the Kennedy Center managing the group home, we met with all the families and guardians and assured them we are committed to providing a safe, caring and homelike environment for their loved ones,” said Mary Pat DeCarlo of New Haven, The Kennedy Center Vice President of Residential Services. “All the individuals in the home have adjusted well and the staff is very excited to work with the residents.”

A total of 14 staff have been hired for the new Hamden group home, which currently houses six clients. Throughout Residential Services, The Kennedy Center employs over 200 people.

“The Kennedy Center, as a leading rehabilitation organization and private provider in Connecticut, is fully committed to the conversion of DDS group homes,” said Richard E. Sebastian, Jr., President and CEO of The Kennedy Center. “We have the ability as well as capability to manage former DDS group homes. In fact, The Kennedy Center was the first agency in Connecticut to open two group homes. “

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951 and headquartered in Trumbull, is an internationally accredited, non-profit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves over 2,000 individuals annually. The agency actively responds to the needs of the community by offering innovative, comprehensive service options to persons with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years. Visit TheKennedyCenterInc.org.