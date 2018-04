MOMS (Moms Offering Moms Support) Club of Trumbull will host a Meet the Preschools fair at Trumbull Library April 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This free, family-friendly event will feature about 20 local preschools and daycares.

MOMS Club of Trumbull is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping local moms navigate

motherhood with support, friendship, and community. For more information visit momscluboftrumbull.com.