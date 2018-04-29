May programs listed at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for May at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Lunch and Learn — Healthy Eating Habits and Supplementation, Wednesday, May 2, 10:30 a.m. Join fourth year student clinicians at the University of Bridgeport, College of Naturopathic Medicine for a presentation about healthy eating habits. Lunch will be sponsored by Homewell Senior Care.

History Lectures by Dr. Ramona Garcia — Monday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.: Frederick VIII, King of Denmark, Monday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.: Queen Alexandra of Great Britain.

Lunch and Learn — Stress management, Wednesday, May 9, 11 a.m. Join Trumbull resident and owner Jay Kiley, of SYNERGY Home Care, for a presentation on different tools to manage stress and live a happier, healthier life.

Lunch and Bingo — Thursday, May 10, 11 a.m. Visit our friends at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fairfield for a game of Bingo and lunch.

Proclamation Day — Breakfast with the First Selectman, Monday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, will present a Proclamation for Older Americans month. Join us for breakfast and conversation.

Veteran Benefit Screenings — Tuesday, May 15, 12:30 p.m. Ramon Agusto, from Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, returns to screen Veterans and their surviving spouses for all Veterans benefits. Bring your discharge papers. Membership is not required to meet Ramon.

Annual Tea Party — Victorian themed Thursday, May 17, 11 a.m. We encourage everyone to attend in Victorian dress. Bring some life into something in your wardrobe and be creative. Wear your most fabulous tea hat and enjoy a lovely performance from the Park Street Singers. There will be a hat contest for the prettiest. Payment is $5 per person.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 members and $20 non-members. Checks only please.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, May 18, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our May birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare.

Super Bingo — Friday, May 18, 1-3 p.m. (Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m.) $5 gift cards and refreshments. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, May 25, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Victoria and Abdul. A young clerk from India participates in Queen Victoria’s golden jubilee and helps the queen see the world through a new set of eyes. Starring: Judi Dench and Ali Fazal.

Evening Program — Elder law discussion Thursday, May 10, 5 p.m. Elder Law Attorney, Lyn Eliovson of Eliovson & Tenore in Fairfield, will present a round-table discussion on elder law and the new Uniform Powers-of-Attorney that is now in effect in Connecticut.