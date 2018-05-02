IRA/401k free workshop at Trumbull Library

On Tuesday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m., the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the program What Every IRA/401k Owner Ought to Know.

The workshop will provide six simple steps to gain more confidence in investing for retirement. Participants will learn to identify all risks that could impact retirement plans and become aware of changes in the law and how they affect the advice received.

Learn the rules of the game and become informed on retirement and taxation basics and identify and evaluate concerns and opportunities the rules present.

The workshop will enable participants to learn to manage risk within their control and take action on opportunities that make sense for individual situations.

Presented by Rebecca Miller and the Financial Awareness Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the advancement of financial literacy.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested to reserve seating at trumbullct-library.org, or by calling 203-452- 5197.