Free Wine Glass Painting and Aromatherapy Make and Take workshops

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality Street, Trumbull will host two free craft workshops during the month of May.

On Sunday, May 6, at 2 p.m., will be Wine Glass Painting. Participants paint a glass to be used for wine, water, or a beverage of choice. A colorful, decorative glass is created to keep or to give as a gift.

All materials provided. Wear clothes or protection suitable for painting.

On Wednesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m., the workshop will be Aromatherapy Make and Take. A presentation highlighting the history and health benefits of essential oils and healing botanicals.

Participants will craft and assemble aromatherapy dream pillow, bath salts, and soaps.

All needed materials provided.

The workshops are free and open to the public. Attendance is limited and registration is required to reserve seating at trumbullct-library.org, or by calling 203-452-5197.