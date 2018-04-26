Trumbull Times

Boys lacrosse: Trumbull topples Cheshire out of SCC

By Andy Hutchison on April 26, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Andy Tinnesz had three goals and an assist. — Andy Hutchison photo

Trumbull High’s boys lacrosse team defeated Cheshire of the Southern Connecticut Conference, 13-7, at McDougall Stadium on Thursday night.

The Eagles led 6-2 at halftime and built an 8-2 advantage early in the third quarter.

Trumbull improved to 8-2 overall and the Rams fell to 5-4.

James O’Brien had four goals and three assists to lead the Trumbull offense.

Reese Remeika and Andy Tinnesz both had three-goals and one assist.

Garrett Lapham netted two goals and an assist, and Peter Raverta netted a goal and added an assist.

Trumbull goaltender Robby Buhrendorf made a dozen saves.

The defensive effort was led by Alec Neubauer, Maxwell Bowen and Michael Nevins.

Kyle Atherton and Aidan Clark had four and three ground ball scoops, respectively.
Trumbull is scheduled to host Trinity Catholic of Stamford on Saturday. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Greenwich for first time
  2. Boys lacrosse: St. Joseph defeats Trumbull High, 8-4
  3. Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph, 10-9
  4. Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Danbury Hatters

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Trumbull Eagles fall to Cheshire Rams
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress