Boys lacrosse: Trumbull topples Cheshire out of SCC

Trumbull High’s boys lacrosse team defeated Cheshire of the Southern Connecticut Conference, 13-7, at McDougall Stadium on Thursday night.

The Eagles led 6-2 at halftime and built an 8-2 advantage early in the third quarter.

Trumbull improved to 8-2 overall and the Rams fell to 5-4.

James O’Brien had four goals and three assists to lead the Trumbull offense.

Reese Remeika and Andy Tinnesz both had three-goals and one assist.

Garrett Lapham netted two goals and an assist, and Peter Raverta netted a goal and added an assist.

Trumbull goaltender Robby Buhrendorf made a dozen saves.

The defensive effort was led by Alec Neubauer, Maxwell Bowen and Michael Nevins.

Kyle Atherton and Aidan Clark had four and three ground ball scoops, respectively.

Trumbull is scheduled to host Trinity Catholic of Stamford on Saturday. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m.