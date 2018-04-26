Girls lacrosse: Trumbull Eagles fall to Cheshire Rams

Trumbull High’s girls lacrosse team fell 16-6 to out-of-conference foe Cheshire of the Southern Connecticut Conference on Thursday night.

The Eagles, following a 6-0 start to the campaign, and in the midst of a tough stretch of games, fell to 6-3 overall.

Cheshire improved to 9-1.

Keira Grant and Riley Chase each had two goals.

Courtney Lynch and Jessica Salgado also hit the back of the net for the Eagles.

Nicole Devito had two assists.

Cheshire led 9-2 late in the first half.

A pair a quick goals by the Eagles made it a 9-4 game at the break.

Trumbull again trimmed a seven-goal deficit to five in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer despite 14 saves by goaltender Olivia Osterberg.

The Eagles will visit Staples of Westport on Saturday at 4 p.m., before returning home to face Darien on Tuesday starting at 6.