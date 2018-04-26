Trumbull Times

Girls tennis: Greenwich High tops Trumbull Eagles

By Trumbull Times on April 26, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Greenwich High defeated Trumbull High, 7-0, in girls tennis on Thursday.

The Cardinals improved to 7-1. Trumbull is 1-6.

Singles

Martine Fierro (G) def. Unique Akinloye 6-3, 6-3

Melanie Leguizamon (G) def. Julia Louw 6-1, 6-3

Christina Gianesello (G) def. Lauren Louw 7-6 (5), 6-2

Yui Inagawa (G) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Hannah Castro/Tess Lamhaovor (G) def. Laine Neufeld/Amelia Grasso 6-1, 6-1

Melanie Murphy/Amy Bickham (G) def. Libby Liggins/Isabella Basic 6-2, 6-2

Abby Shropshire/Hannah Viney (G) def. Ritika Birje/Allyson Szabo 6-1, 6-2

