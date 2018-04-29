Religious news and upcoming events

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting — Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 2, at 7 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Alzheimer’s fund-raiser — Beatles Tribute Band Benefit concert for George’s Hill, Alzheimer’s Fundraiser, The Penny Lane Band at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull on Saturday, May 12. Showtime 7 p.m., general admission tickets $20. Contact the church office at 203-374-8822 for more information. George’s Hill is a social engagement group for persons with memory problems or early dementia, and their caregivers, where they can meet with other people with similar problems, for a fun program and lunch, which is provided, at the church.

Luncheon out — On Thursday, May 17, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, will hold their annual luncheon out at Stonebridge Restaurant, 33 Daniels Street, Milford, at 12:30 p.m. Reservations for the luncheon may be made by calling the church at 203-374-8822. Luncheon is Dutch Treat (Cash if possible; much easier than multiple copies of credit cards).

Spaghetti supper-concert series — The last spaghetti supper/concert series of the season on Saturday, May 19, at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., (Route 111). The spaghetti supper kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The dinner consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert. The cost is $12 and $11 for seniors, with $.50 per meatball. The May concert features Open Road, a troupe of five singer-songwriters from Connecticut who perform their original, uplifting collection of original music. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., right after the spaghetti supper. For information, call 203-954-9691.

Paper shredding fund-raising event — The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m.-noon, rain or shine.

All kinds of paper and documents will be shredded while you wait by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are most welcome.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Payment can be made by cash or check, payable to St. Catherine of Siena. For information, call 203-377-3133 or send an email to [email protected] Destroying your confidential documents helps to protect you and your customers from theft and identity fraud. Take advantage of the convenience and security of having your sensitive household and business records destroyed by a professional service. Sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC, catholicwayinvestments.com.