Campus News

Curry College — Mary Wynne has been inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society.

Eastern Connecticut State University — The annual CREATE conference, (Celebrating Research Excellence and Artistic Talent at Eastern) is the university’s premier undergraduate conference of the academic year. Among the presenters was Mark Curry, class of 2019, who majors in Exploratory Professional Studies. Curry gave an oral presentation titled “Determining Root Causes of Customer Returns in a Large-scale Wire Producer.”

University of Scranton — Casey Goulden was inducted into Human Services Honor Society Tau Upsilon Alpha. Goulden is a counseling and human services major.

Wheaton College — Anais Anderson performed with Women’s Chorale during their Spring tour of Minnesota and Iowa. During the week-long tour, Women’s Chorale performed public concerts, lead worship for several church services, and performed at area high schools.

Dean’s List

Massachusetts Maritime Academy — Cadet Brian Travers

President’s List

Massachusetts Maritime Academy — Cadet Braden Foster