School News

Frenchtown School

Our Kindness Club continues to spread the word about Danny Day (vimeo.com/113308780) and ways that kindness can spread across a community. On April Friday, 27, Frenchtown students will celebrate Danny Appreciation Day. Students will dress in dress shirts, ties and/or a fedora as a way to celebrate differences.

Spring photos have been sent home. Please pay for the pictures you want to keep or return any pictures you don’t want to purchase. Pictures may also be purchased online at mylifetouch.com.

Sunday, April 29, at 10 a.m., will be our Fathers’ Club next movie night at the Bow Tie Cinemas in Trumbull. Tickets must have been purchased in advance. The movie is Avengers: Infinity War and it’s the premiere weekend.

Our second annual school wide Art Show will be on Wednesday, May 2, from 5-7:30 p.m. Hope you can join us.

Our next Fathers’ Club meeting will be on Wednesday, May 2, at 7 p.m ,in the cafetorium. All are welcome.

Our next PTA meeting will be on Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m., in the cafetorium. All are welcome.

Fathers’ Club will hold a movie night on Friday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m., in the cafetorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. The movie will be Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Kids (and parents) can come in costume. Tickets are sold at the door. Food, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Our Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be on Thursday, May 10, and Friday, May 11. Students will shop with their class at their assigned time on Thursday, May 10.

The last day of school is now Thursday, June 21, due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. We have earned 16,500 points already towards purchases of books and supplies.

Thank you to all who registered their Stop and Shop card for the A+ program. We earned $4,000.enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer sign-up, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.