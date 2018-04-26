High School weekly sports roundup

The St. Joseph baseball team saw its seven-game win streak snapped when Wilton High defeated the Cadets, 3-1, on Friday. St. Joseph’s Owen Horne drove in a run in the top of the fifth inning. Aaron Kirby had two hits, but Wilton’s Brendan Skewis allowed only five safeties in picking up the complete-game victory. Danbury High won a 10-3 decision on Monday. Steve Paolini hit a solo home run for St. Joseph. The Cadets had won their seventh consecutive game with a 12-5 road win over Greenwich. Charlie Pagliarini had two hits, including a three-run home run. Al Paolozzi had three hits and a run scored. Jack Mathews added a two-run double.

Greenwich’s Jackson Blanchard had two hits.

St. Joseph softball

St. Joseph remained unbeaten in FCIAC play with a 10-2 victory over Wilton High on Friday. Hannah Hutchison had three hits and two RBIs. Madison Fitzgerald had two hits and drove in three runs. Paige Hunter had two hits. Payton Doiron pitched into the fifth and Cat Connell finished the six-hit gem. The Cadets were coming off a 4-2 win over Greenwich. Kayla Giacobbe and Allie Petronchak each had two hits and an RBI for the Cadets.

Trumbull girls lacrosse

Trumbull and Greenwich combined to score 31 goals in a 21-10 Greenwich win. Trumbull junior Nicole DeVito scored three of the game’s first five goals, as the Eagles built an early 4-1 lead. Devito later added an assist. Despite the early lead and strong performance in the draw circle, the Eagles were unable to keep pace with the high-powered Greenwich offense. Scoring for the Eagles were seniors Caroline Chase (goal, two assists), Shannon Siebold (goal, two assists, Emma Butler (goal, assist), and Riley Chase (two goals). Player of the Week Keira Grant added two goals.

St. Joseph girls tennis

St. Joseph defeated Bridgeport Central, 7-0, on Friday. Singles: Gabby Gatto (SJ) def. Arianna Clarke 6-0, 6-0; Clare Seperak (SJ) def. Giovana Nazeozeno 6-1, 6-2; Jayne Hickey (SJ) def. Catrina Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Mattson (SJ) def. Patricia Pereira 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Debora Yohou-Gina Giannatta (SJ) def. Uyen-Vi Ho-Nayeli Serrano 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Patrick-Skylar Shandrowski (SJ) def. Angelica Golbin-Sona Mathew 6-0, 6-0; Alice Maldon/Isabella Watson (SJ) def. Allison Gomez-Walker-Jennifer Torres 6-1, 6-1..

Trumbull boys golf

Trumbull High dropped a 163-170 decision to Staples High on the front nine at Tashua Knolls on Monday. Leading coach Jeff Jones’ Eagles in their first match of the season were Alex Chopskie 43, Peter Brunone 39, Ryan Levy 46, Pat Carr 48, Colin Foley 42 and Joey Polzello 45.

Trumbull boys volleyball

Andrew Menjivar had 43 assists when Trumbull defeated Danbury, 3-1 (30-28, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21) on Monday. Matt Yellen had 13 kills, 12 digs, 10 service points, including two aces, for the Eagles (5-3). Will DeFusco had 12 kills, six digs and an ace. Menjivar added nine digs and three kills.

Trumbull girls tennis

Staples High defeated Trumbull High girls tennis team, 7-0, on Friday. The Wreckers are 4-0. Trumbull is 1-4. Singles: Alyssa DiMaio (S) def. Lauren Louw 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Foster (S) def. Evani Dalal 6-0, 6-2; Alisyn Kercher (S) def. Leilani Brown 6-3, 6-1; Ciarine Geijerstam (S) def. Allyson Szabo 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kristin Butler/Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Gordy/Natalie Carozza (S) def. Libby Liggins/Isabella Basic 6-0, 6-0; Lily Smith/Luiza Cocito (S) def. Vishy Kandala/Haley Travisano 6-0, 6-0.