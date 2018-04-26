Girls lacrosse: Wilton defeats St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost to Wilton High, 16-6, in girls lacrosse.
Jettke Gray had two goals, an assist, and 12 draw controls.
Annie McNeil and Kate Condron had two goals each.
Lilia Ivanovich had an assist.
Erin Owens made seven saves.
St. Joseph lost to Wilton High, 16-6, in girls lacrosse.
Jettke Gray had two goals, an assist, and 12 draw controls.
Annie McNeil and Kate Condron had two goals each.
Lilia Ivanovich had an assist.
Erin Owens made seven saves.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484