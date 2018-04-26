Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: Wilton defeats St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on April 26, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

St. Joseph lost to Wilton High, 16-6, in girls lacrosse.

Jettke Gray had two goals, an assist, and 12 draw controls.

Annie McNeil and Kate Condron had two goals each.

Lilia Ivanovich had an assist.

Erin Owens made seven saves.

