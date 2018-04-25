Trumbull Times

Boys lacrosse: Trumbull teams up to top Warde

By Bill Bloxsom on April 25, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Max Bowen won 16 draw controls for the Eagles. — David G. Whitham photo

The Trumbull High boys lacrosse delivered a concentrated effort on Tuesday night, when coach Jim Kammerman’s Eagles defeated Fairfield Warde, 16-9, at McDougall Stadium.

“It all starts with the defense,” Kammerman said. “Long poles Alec Neubauer, Harry Bowen Mike Nevins and Kyle Atherton were dominant at the defensive end, controlling the game and leading the transition to offense. Max Bowen was dominant on faceoffs, allowing us to gain possession on 17 of his 21 faceoffs.

With the FCIAC win, the Eagles improved to 7-2 and 5-2 in the conference. The complete game performance featured fine play and judgment on the part of the locals, who showed a keen sense of when to work clock and when to strike quickly.

Trumbull jumped to a 4-0 lead and was in front 9-3 at the half, then doubled up the Mustangs 6-3 in the third.

Luke Kammerman marshaled the attack for the Eagles, as the senior attacker finished with three goals and six assists. His ability to draw a defender and dish to the open side was matched by the 6-1, 165-pound quad captain’s one-on-one striking skills.

Reese Ramika scored four goals. Garrett Lapham and James O’Brien three apiece, with O’Brien’s final tally coming with the Eagles down a man to stop a late run by the Mustangs.

Andy Tinnesz had two goals and a pair of helpers.

Peter Raverta found the net one and added an assist. It was his stick skills that allowed Trumbull to run off most of a two-man disadvantage prior to O’Brien’s goal.

Goalie Rob Buhrendorf, with eight saves, was stellar.

Bowen forced a handful of turnovers and was especially adept at winning ground balls and putting the Eagles in transition mode. Neubauer and Nevins switched off on screens to slow the Mustang attack. Atherton, Jeff Hughes, Aiden Clark and J.D. Griffin were strong throughout.

Trumbull will host Cheshire tonight at 6 and play host to Trinity Catholic on Saturday at 1.

Related posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Trumbull’s Danny Hoffman ties school record
  2. Boys lacrosse: Trumbull Eagles defeat Norwalk, 9–8
  3. Boys lacrosse: St. Joseph defeats Trumbull High, 8-4
  4. Boys lacrosse: Cadets top Bears

Tags: ,

Previous Post Something New: Lessons and lectures
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress