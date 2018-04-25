Boys lacrosse: Trumbull teams up to top Warde

The Trumbull High boys lacrosse delivered a concentrated effort on Tuesday night, when coach Jim Kammerman’s Eagles defeated Fairfield Warde, 16-9, at McDougall Stadium.

“It all starts with the defense,” Kammerman said. “Long poles Alec Neubauer, Harry Bowen Mike Nevins and Kyle Atherton were dominant at the defensive end, controlling the game and leading the transition to offense. Max Bowen was dominant on faceoffs, allowing us to gain possession on 17 of his 21 faceoffs.

With the FCIAC win, the Eagles improved to 7-2 and 5-2 in the conference. The complete game performance featured fine play and judgment on the part of the locals, who showed a keen sense of when to work clock and when to strike quickly.

Trumbull jumped to a 4-0 lead and was in front 9-3 at the half, then doubled up the Mustangs 6-3 in the third.

Luke Kammerman marshaled the attack for the Eagles, as the senior attacker finished with three goals and six assists. His ability to draw a defender and dish to the open side was matched by the 6-1, 165-pound quad captain’s one-on-one striking skills.

Reese Ramika scored four goals. Garrett Lapham and James O’Brien three apiece, with O’Brien’s final tally coming with the Eagles down a man to stop a late run by the Mustangs.

Andy Tinnesz had two goals and a pair of helpers.

Peter Raverta found the net one and added an assist. It was his stick skills that allowed Trumbull to run off most of a two-man disadvantage prior to O’Brien’s goal.

Goalie Rob Buhrendorf, with eight saves, was stellar.

Bowen forced a handful of turnovers and was especially adept at winning ground balls and putting the Eagles in transition mode. Neubauer and Nevins switched off on screens to slow the Mustang attack. Atherton, Jeff Hughes, Aiden Clark and J.D. Griffin were strong throughout.

Trumbull will host Cheshire tonight at 6 and play host to Trinity Catholic on Saturday at 1.