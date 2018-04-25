Trumbull Times

Dance: Performance and participatory

By Arts & Leisure on April 25, 2018 in Uncategorized ·

Premiere Ballroom: Hustle Champions, April 28, 7 -11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. America’s professional “hustle” dance champions , Leonardo Mora and Christina Garced, will present their highly entertaining American-style show. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.  

Connecticut Ballet: Russian Classics, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $45-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Connecticut Ballet: Petrouchka, May 13, 1 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: palacestamford.org.

No related posts.

Previous Post After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas Next Post Film: Screenings and documentaries
About author
Arts & Leisure

Arts & Leisure


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress