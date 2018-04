Andrew Menjivar had 43 assists when the Trumbull High boys volleyball team defeated Danbury, 3-1 (30-28, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21) on Monday.

Matt Yellen had 13 kills, 12 digs, 10 service points, including two aces, for the Eagles (5-3).

Will DeFusco had 12 kills, six digs and an ace.

Menjivar added nine digs and three kills.