Baseball: Danbury Hatters defeat St. Joseph

The St. Joseph baseball team lost to Danbury High, 10-3, in Trumbull on Monday.

The Cadets are 7-3 overall, 5-2 FCIAC.

Danbury improved to 4-7, 4-3 FCIAC.

Steve Paolini hit a solo home run for St. Joseph.

The Hatters’ Kenny Martinez had a grand slam home run in a six-run second inning rally.

Justin and Ryan Solimine had two hits each.

Danbury 1 6 0 1 0 1 1—10 8 3

St Joseph 1 0 1 0 0 2 0—3 4 0

Battery: (SJ) Al Paolozzi (Loss, 2-1), Antonio Ferraro (4), Connor Murphy (7) and Aaron Kirby; (Danbury) Justin Solimine (Win, 1-2), Ryan Solimine (7) and Josh Lopez