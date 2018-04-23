The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling on April 20 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) hold its first place lead 8.5 points over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Peter Hristov, Sam Cicalo, Carl Bluestein).

Angelo Cordone bowled the high scratch single game of 237 and the high three-game series of 639.

Terry Guth bowled the high single game with handicap of 283 and John Campbell had and the three-game high series with handicap of 736.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 207.08.

George Chiodo is at 203.04.

Carl Bluestein is at 199.63.