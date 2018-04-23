Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling on April 17 at the Nutmeg Lanes saw Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) hold first place with a seven-point advantage over Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Ferreira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta).

Art Pranger bowled a high scratch single game of 278 (a new season high) and the the single game with handicap of 301.

Gerry Cordone bowled the high three-game series of 649 and the three-games series with handicap of 751.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 203.85.

Guy Favreau is at 200.55.

Angelo Cordone is at 199.46.

Hugh Norton took over first place for the high individual match point leader with 119 points.